TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) — Heavy rain, strong thunderstorms and tornado warnings were spread across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday evening, which may have you wondering about road conditions for your Wednesday morning commute.

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto says even though many areas across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are still dealing with rain this morning, there haven’t been any reports of roadways that are completely flooded or impassable.

That doesn’t necessarily mean every road is clear, and if you know a specific area or roadway is prone to flooding, use caution or choose a different route.

Some schools have decided to cancel classes Wednesday, while others have opted to delay their start to the day. You can find all of the confirmed closings and delays here.

Heavy rain is still falling across much of the Tennessee Valley this morning, meaning drivers should allow for a little extra time on that morning commute. Recently, AAA shared their best tip for driving safely on wet roads: slow down.

As if the rain, flooding conditions and even tornadoes weren’t enough, meteorologist Jessica Camuto says temperatures will take a slight dip today after the rain moves out. Jackets wouldn’t be a terrible idea.

