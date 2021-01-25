Ardmore woman killed in crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck on Wall Triana Highway claimed the life of an Ardmore woman.

According to the report, 79-year-old Gertrude E. Sloan was fatally injured when the 2015 Honda Accord she was a passenger in was hit by a 2012 Nissan Maxima. The wreck happened around 6:15 Friday, January 22, at Pulaski Pike, approximately five miles northwest of Toney.

Troopers say the driver of the Honda,79-year-old Joe Daniel Mitchel of Ardmore, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sloan succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate.

