LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An appliance warehouse in Ardmore is a total loss after a fire Tuesday night.

Eight fire departments sent units to the blaze at the warehouse on Highway 53.

“In the process of packing our inventory, our forklift actually got too close to the material and the packing material actually caught fire. Due to some wind today, the wind had actually blown the fire onto the building. Igniting the building itself. By the time that EMS was here, which they made it in very good time but due to the circumstances it was already too late,” North Alabama Appliance owner Andrew Wiese told News 19. “It is a total loss currently, as far as we know.”

Wiese said nobody was hurt in the fire.