Ardmore to host Crape Myrtle Festival on Saturday

ARDMORE, Tenn. — The 29th annual Ardmore Crape Myrtle Festival is set for Saturday, August 21 in John Barnes Park.

The free festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the park.

The Greater Ardmore Chamber announced more than 100 booths featuring specialty and direct sales vendors, hospitality tents, food vendors and trucks, plants, and more for the event. The chamber will also sell crape myrtles in a variety of colors as well as festival tee shirts.

“This will be one of the largest festivals the chamber has ever hosted,” said Yolandia Eubanks, director of the Greater Ardmore Chamber. “We encourage everyone to come out and support the town and city of Ardmore and the Chamber.”

The festival will also feature live music, including performances from Ardmore Pickin’ and Grinnin’, Erik Smallwood, Straight Shift, and John David Crowe and Jana Pettus.

Those planning to attend the event must use the entrance on Hamlett Street off Main Street between Piggly Wiggly and King’s Hardware. Parking is free.