Ardmore student charged with conspiracy to commit murder

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Ardmore High School student was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the student was trying to get a firearm to murder another student and first learned of the incident on December 1.

Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with school administration and School Resource Officer Brandon Baker, located the student.

After conducting interviews, Limestone County officials said it was discovered that the student never got a firearm, but did have intent to commit murder.

“If you hear or see something, please say something,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “Doing just that in this instance, may have saved lives.”

This is a developing story.