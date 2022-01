ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — Ardmore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say robbed a local business.

In a Facebook post, police say the person robbed a local business and a stole a white 2013 Chevrolet Traverse with the license plate number LBNW91 from Florida.

If you have information related to this person, contact Ardmore Police at 256-423-2146.