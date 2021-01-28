Ardmore man killed in wreck on I-65

ARDMORE, Ala. – An Ardmore man was killed in a wreck Wednesday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers say the crash happened around 10:25 PM. on I-65 at the 360 mile marker, approximately one mile south of Elkmont.

48-year-old Christopher Dale Ridinger was fatality injured when the 2003 Acura 3.2TL he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned, according to the report.

Troopers say Ridinger was pronounced dead at the scene and that speed might be a contributing factor to the crash.

ALEA will investigate the wreck.