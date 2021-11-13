Arab’s Christmas in the Park returns on November 26

ARAB, Ala. — Arab City Park will soon get a big-time transformation as we head into the holiday season.

Arab’s “Christmas in the Park” event will return on November 26 with “festive and over-the-top display of merriment and holiday splendor,” according to a news release from the city. The event, which features more than 2 million lights, will last through December 31.

The lights remain on each night from dusk to 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Admission is free.

“Each year, the North Alabama city welcomes visitors to Christmas in the Park who come to stroll through the magical wonderland filled with family photo opportunities at every turn,” the city’s statement read. “Musical entertainment will be provided by Arab High School Jazz Band who will be playing everyone’s favorite Christmas carols and medleys.”

Arab Historic Village, which is adjacent to the park, will also transform, becoming “Santa in the Park.” The area, decorated just like Santa’s North Pole village, features reindeer food, Santa Claus visits, train rides, and food trucks.

Santa in the Park is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 26-27, December 3-4, December 10-11, and December 17-18. Admission is $6 per person, though children 2 and under are free.

For more information, visit Christmas in the Park on Facebook.