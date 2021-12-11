Arab woman killed in Saturday morning crash

(WHNT) — An Arab woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened at 8:49 a.m. around five miles south of Arab on U.S. 231.

Authorities say 40-year-old Jaclyn S. Goble of Arab was killed when her car hit another vehicle driven by Christopher Corley, 46, of Huntsville. Police say Goble was not wearing a seatbelt and declared dead at the scene.

Corley, along with his passenger, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.