Arab VFW post hosts Memorial Day ceremony

ARAB, Ala. – The weather was beautiful for an outdoor Memorial Day ceremony. A large crowd gathered at Arab city park Monday afternoon took refuge in the shade for the Arab Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6226’s ceremony.

The Marshall County Sheriff Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute and Arab High School’s JROTC group presented the colors.

“It’s a solemn day when you think back of those that you know and have fallen and made that sacrifice. There’s nothing wrong with having a barbecue today or hanging out with family, but just take a minute to pause and reflect upon why you have what you have today and have the freedoms that you have because somebody paid for that with their life,” said post commander Scott Gedling.

Gedling tells News 19 it’s important to continue educating youth about the military and what Memorial Day is all about.

To close out the ceremony, they laid a wreath at the bottom of the American flag at Arab City Park.