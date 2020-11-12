Arab VFW Post 6226 hosts Veterans Day ceremony

ARAB, Ala. – Dozens of people gathered together to honor those military men and women who put their lives on the line at the 2020 Veterans Day ceremony in Arab.

VFW Post 6226 hosted the ceremony at Arab City Park under the pavilion as it rained off and on throughout the day in the area.

The Arab JROTC presented the colors to the crowd, including mayor Bob Joslin.

There was also a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial.

“Certainly, there are trying times with COVID-19 but our veterans have gave so much for the freedom and liberties they’ve provided this country. The freedoms that we enjoy and we owe all our veterans a debt of gratitude to live the life that we live in this great country,” explained Arab VFW Post 6226 Scott Gedling.