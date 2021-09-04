Arab Sugarfest returns, bringing in visitors and sales

ARAB, Ala. — For an entire community, Saturday was about making up for lost time, and needed revenue, according to Arab Parks and Recreation Director Eric Hayes.

“This Sugarfest has been a long time planning, since 2019,” Hayes said, referencing 2020’s cancellation due to the pandemic. “Today the weather’s been great. We’ve had a great turnout.”

The festival brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars through vendor and concert sales, and several thousand smiles as well.

“It just brings the community back together,” Hayes said. “Everybody’s been shut up for 15, 16 months so this is just a time to get out and enjoy yourself.”

“(Attendees) are just real appreciative. Like I said they’re here for the food trucks, the fireworks and just glad to get back out to some sort of normalcy,” Hayes concluded.

Signs encouraging social distancing were also visible throughout Arab City Park.