Arab resident faces new charges in U.S. Capitol riot case

Arab resident Joshua James faces new charges under a new indictment related to storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

James, 33, and Roberto Minuta, 36, of Prosper, Texas, are charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

James, who authorities said was associated with the Oath Keepers, was arrested March 9 on two counts related to entering the Capitol. His wife told News 19 he was providing security for Roger Stone that day.

But the new indictment alleges that James and Minuta were part of a group of people who had “frequent and consistent communication” leading up to the time the Capitol was attacked.

According to the new indictment, James and Minuta drove to the Capitol in a golf cart after a call for people to head there after the building was breached. Authorities said Minuta stated “Patriots are storming the Capitol…so we’re en route in a grand theft auto golf cart to the Capitol building right now…it’s going down guys; it’s literally going down right now Patriots storming the Capitol building…”

Both men entered the building wearing military gear and pushing past Capitol police who placed their hands on them to try and stop them, according to federal prosecutors.

James is still in custody awaiting trial.

If convicted, both men face a maximum of 20 years in prison.