Arab pushes back start of in-person school to Aug. 20

ARAB, Ala. – Arab City Schools is pushing its first day of school back to Aug. 20 in order to meet the latest set of COVID-19 prevention guidelines from the Alabama Department of Health.

The district said Tuesday it was working on complying with ADPH’s guidance from Aug. 4 that defined close contact as anyone within 6 feet for 15 minutes with or without a mask.

“In light of the new guidance, we must implement additional social distancing measures in order to keep our campuses open,” the district said in a post on its website.

Students will start either Aug. 20 or 21, depending on their last name. They will then be split, with one group attending school Mondays and Tuesdays and the other attending Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays would be spent cleaning and disinfecting, according to the district’s plan.

When students aren’t on campus, they will be learning online, the district said.