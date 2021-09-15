Arab Police investigate death at city jail

ARAB, Ala. — Arab Police are investigating a death at the city jail that occurred overnight.

Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn says a man died while being held in their observation cell. The man’s identity was not immediately released.

Arab police said the man was arrested just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near 542 North Brindlee Mountain Pkwy. According to police, multiple people called to report a man in the median who appeared to be intoxicated crawling and yelling in the median. Officers said the man was attempting to “swim” in the ditch.

Medical teams were called to the scene to treat the man, who was then arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail, police said. Washburn said the observation cell is an area of the jail where highly intoxicated or combative individuals are placed and monitored with cameras.

Around 2 a.m., police said an officer doing a routine check noticed the man’s breathing was shallow. The officer called for medical personnel, and the man was taken to Marshall Medical Center North where he was pronounced dead.

Police were still working Wednesday to identify the man, who they said was too intoxicated to give them his identity or any identifying information when he was arrested.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.