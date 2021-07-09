Arab man trial date set for role in Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A North Alabama man charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has a trial date.

James is reportedly a member of the right-wing militia group ‘The Oath Keepers’ who were set on making sure Congress did not certify the election on January 6.

He is one of 16 members charged in the alleged violence and trespassing.

Federal court in Washington set the date of either January 31 or April 19 of 2022 because James is not one of the members currently detained by authorities.

His lawyers did file a motion to dismiss some of his charges, just as other “Oath Keepers” have done.

Some of those charges include, obstruction with an official proceeding, trespassing, and interfering with law enforcement.

James is currently out on bond, but is under restrictions at his home in Arab.