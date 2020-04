Fatal Wreck near the intersection of Highway 53 and Coggins Road in Limestone County on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Photo: WHNT News 19

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Arab man died Thursday morning after the dump truck he was driving left the roadway near Ardmore and overturned, according to state troopers

Michael Edward Johnson, 67, died in a wreck on Alabama Highway 53 around 9 a.m., authorities said. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating what led to the wreck.