Arab man charged with murder in weekend Cullman County shooting

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three men have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Cullman County, authorities said Monday.

One of the men, Tyler Dooley, 26, of Arab, is charged with murder after two people were found dead at a home in the New Canaan community early Saturday morning.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said Monday that the shooting was the result of a robbery and that the victim, Levi Benjamin Lawrence, 26, of Cullman, and the robber, Dalton Matthew Bannister, 36, of Blountsville, were both found dead at the scene. A woman at the scene also had been shot and is in the hospital, Gentry said.

The shooting was a planned robbery on the part of Dooley and Bannister, Gentry said in a news conference Monday afternoon. Lawrence was invited to the home on County Road 1854 to hang out, Gentry said. The home belongs to Ricky Martin, Gentry said, who was arrested on paraphernalia charges.

Ricky Martin, left, and Jacob Drane (Cullman County Sheriff’s Office photos)

When Bannister, Dooley and the woman arrived at the home, Lawrence tried to leave, Gentry said. Both Bannister and Lawrence had guns and at some point began shooting, he said.

Dooley fled the area after the shooting and was arrested later in Arab, Gentry said.

A third man arrested in the case, Jacob Drane, was arrested for tampering with evidence and drug paraphernalia possession, according to Gentry.

Only Dooley has been charged with murder in the case.