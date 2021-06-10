Arab Fire gives out free weather radios

ARAB, Ala. – The City of Arab and its fire department are hoping to keep residents safe during severe weather by giving out free weather radios.

The city recently decided not to repair or replace the outdoor tornado sirens due to the high cost.

In place of those, they bought and are giving out 200 weather radios to anyone living within the city limits.

Firefighters have already pre-programmed for Arab and Marshall County and also come with batteries and a power source.

Within just six hours, half had already been given away.

“A lot of folks already have technology or weather radios in place already. So if you already have those extra warning capabilities, you’re definitely welcome to get one, but we’d like for the ones that can’t afford them and ones in desperate need for a weather radio to have the first shot at that. But by all means, come by and we’ll help you out,” said Chief Ricky Phillips.

Stephanie Atchley says without the sirens, she needs another way to stay weather aware, so she dropped by the fire station to get a weather radio.

“If power goes out, I have no way to know if there’s a tornado or severe weather of some kind coming my way and that’s something that everybody needs to know so with the weather radio I feel like I’ll always be informed and I’ll be able to save my family, my dogs, from being hurt in severe weather,” said Atchley.

The fire department is also giving out pillow shakers and strobe lights for the hearing impaired residents.

Phillips told News 19 the city has invested $11,000 toward this project so far and more weather radios will be ordered and given out.

The first 200 radios cost $5,000.

Phillips told News 19 the 200 are just a test run and they will be ordering more.