Arab clinic offers Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

ARAB, Ala.- Hundreds of people in Northeast Alabama now have access to the coronavirus vaccine.

One of the newest locations to get the vaccine is Main Street Family Care clinic in Arab. So far, at least 80 people have gotten the coronavirus vaccine at the Arab clinic.

However, the company has given out 700 company-wide in the last week. Its healthcare workers are following the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines for administering it.

“They have prioritized into different phases and right now we are in phase 1a, which covers pretty much any frontline healthcare worker, pharmacy employees, mortuary employees, as well as long-term care facilities and long-term care facility residents. So it does include a wide number of people,” said Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Betsy Stewart.

She said having a clinic like theirs in a more rural area is a big benefit to residents.

“We’re happy to be able to offer it locally for those who can’t necessarily travel to a Birmingham or a Huntsville to get it,” said Stewart.

Stewart told News 19 the company is spreading the 975 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines it received across all of its clinics.

“We have limited to 10 vaccines per day just each vial has 10 doses and once you puncture it, that vial is only good for six hours. So we do want to make sure we’re not wasting any doses,” added Stewart.

She said they can increase that in increments of 10 depending on the demand.

Stewart added it should be free to get the coronavirus vaccine whether a person is insured or not, but Main Street Family Care is still waiting to find out if it will be reimbursed for those who are uninsured.

“We are excited for those who want it and who are eligible who have been serving on the frontlines. We are really excited to be able to offer this and protect them as they continue caring for patients and providing services,” explained Stewart.

No proof of profession is required right now. They are working through an honor system. Anyone eligible to get the vaccination can register online here.

Registration opens two hours before the clinic does.