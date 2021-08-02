Arab City Schools will require masks regardless of vaccination status

ARAB, Ala. — Arab City Schools will require universal masking, regardless of vaccination status, this fall.

According to a statement from the school system, all faculty, staff, students, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the first full month of classes, through September 3.

“Our goal is to keep our students and faculty safe and in school,” the statement read. “Arab City Schools will continue to monitor the local COVID data in hopes that conditions improve and the mask requirement will become optional in the near future.”

The school system hopes the mask requirement will lower or outright eliminate the need to send home students who come into “close contact” with a person infected with COVID-19.

Students will not be sent home for COVID-19 exposure if they meet any of the following criteria:

Vaccinated and asymptomatic

Tested positive and recovered from the virus in the past three months and are asymptomatic

Three feet or more from an infected person and asymptomatic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) currently recommend masks for students returning to classes this fall.