Arab City Schools moving to “mask preferred” policy

ARAB, Ala. — Arab City Schools (ACS) will transition from requiring masks to a “masks preferred” policy on Monday, October 4.

According to ACS Superintendent Dr. Johnny Berry, the school system is moving to the new policy after having “seen a significant decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.”

Berry said ACS will continue to monitor positive cases and adjust masking policy as needed.

Arab City Schools began its masking policy, regardless of vaccination status, at the beginning of the school year.

The initial requirement only went through September 3, but was later extended.