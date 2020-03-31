April Begins Wednesday – What To Expect

Let’s hope April is a little drier. January through March dropped almost 30″ of rain at Huntsville International Airport as of Tuesday morning. We may pass 30″ for 2020 once Tuesday is said and done. Historically April is a little drier with 4.32″ on average. Of course the bigger story is the threat of tornadoes. April is the peak month for tornadoes across the Tennessee Valley. Here is a look how it breaks down my month from the National Weather Service in Birmingham:

April is the busiest month for tornadoes for the state of Alabama

April by far has the most tornadoes. This month hasn’t been kind to us over the last decade with major events from April 25-28. Notably 2010, 2011, and 2014 were some of the biggest tornadoes on record across the Tennessee Valley. The peak of our severe weather season is late April. Of course, we have all of May to go as well.

Ready To Plant?

It might be time! Historically the last frost occurs anywhere from the first to third week of April. Wednesday morning looks chilly with lows in the lower 40s, but a frost or a freeze isn’t in the forecast. After that we have a nice warming trend! After Wednesday morning, no cold air is in the forecast through the rest of the week!

From the National Weather Service in Huntsville

A few other things…

What about snow? Don’t count on it. The most we’ve had is a trace in 2014. We start April with an average of 70/46 and end it with 77/55. Here are the records:

Record High: 95 (1925)

Record Low: 24 (1923)