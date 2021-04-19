WATCH TUESDAY, APRIL 27: “10 Years After the Storm”

TENNESSEE VALLEY, Ala. – On April 27, 2011, 62 tornadoes formed throughout Alabama over an 18-hour period creating more than 1,200 miles and $4.2 billion worth of damage. This Super Outbreak spanned multiple days and affected 26 states, but Alabama was the hardest hit. Ten years later it remains one of the deadliest and most destructive tornado outbreaks in United States history.
The events of April 27, 2011, resulted in 253 deaths statewide, with more than 100 north Alabamians killed. Thousands of others were left injured, homeless, or both. Extensive power outages throughout the following week also added to the challenges of disaster response and recovery.
Please join us Tuesday, April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for “10 Years After the Storm.”
News 19 will look back on this historic day’s impact on north Alabama from the perspective of eight Tennessee Valley families whose lives changed forever. In this hour-long special, viewers will learn the stories of some of the victims and how survivors are remembering them a decade later. We’ll also explore why some areas appear to be more prone to severe weather and the research being done to help improve tornado warnings.