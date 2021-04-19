WATCH TUESDAY, APRIL 27: “10 Years After the Storm”

TENNESSEE VALLEY, Ala. – On April 27, 2011, 62 tornadoes formed throughout Alabama over an 18-hour period creating more than 1,200 miles and $4.2 billion worth of damage. This Super Outbreak spanned multiple days and affected 26 states, but Alabama was the hardest hit. Ten years later it remains one of the deadliest and most destructive tornado outbreaks in United States history.

The events of April 27, 2011, resulted in 253 deaths statewide, with more than 100 north Alabamians killed. Thousands of others were left injured, homeless, or both. Extensive power outages throughout the following week also added to the challenges of disaster response and recovery.

News 19 will look back on this historic day’s impact on north Alabama from the perspective of eight Tennessee Valley families whose lives changed forever. In this hour-long special, viewers will learn the stories of some of the victims and how survivors are remembering them a decade later. We’ll also explore why some areas appear to be more prone to severe weather and the research being done to help improve tornado warnings.

“Reflections: After the Storm” is a compilation of WHNT News 19’s coverage before, during and after the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak. This 30-minute special broadcast produced for WHNT News 19 in Huntsville, AL, originally aired in October of 2011. It reflects on the six-month anniversary of those tornadoes that ripped through Alabama killing more than 250 people. This is the story of what it took to tell viewers’ stories in the challenging days and weeks after the storm.