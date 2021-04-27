Remembering the Tennessee Valley’s victims of April 27, 2011

TENNESSEE VALLEY, Ala. – As we pause to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in United States history, please take a moment to read through the names of north Alabama’s more than 100 victims.
DeKalb County
Chelsie Boatner Black, 20
Charlotte Ford Bludsworth, 36
Linda Sue Boatner, 67
Eddie Joe Bobbitt, 71
Gene Otto Bullock, Sr., 65
Marcella Wells Bullock, 64
Jewell Elizabeth Tinker Ewing, 73
Emma Jean Ferguson, 6
Jeremy Shane Ferguson, 34
Tawnya Sturgeon Ferguson, 32
Carol Lisa Fox, 50
Hannah Goins, 3
Kenneth “Buddy” Graham, 56
Linda M. Graham, 62
Violet Ruth Deerman Hairston, 90
Harold R. Harcrow, 74
Patricia Harcrow, 75
Jody Holliday Huizenga, 28
Lethel Izell, 86
Jimmy Michael Kilgore, 48
Courtney Jo McGaha, 15
William Carroll “Buddy” Michaels, 70
Martha Pritchett Michaels, 72
Eula Lee Miller, 80
Ida Jessie Ott, 87
Robert Timothy Ott, 53
Ester Rosson, 81
Peggy L. Wanda Sparks, 55
Terry “Tub” Lynn Tinker, 50
Jilda Jo Bergeron Vermillion, 44
William Daniel “Dan” Vermillion, 42
Arnold Wayne White, 68
Judith Ann White, 63
Hubert Wooten, 70
Juanita Wooten, 70
Franklin County
Donna Renee Berry, 52
Nila Jo Black, 66
Zan Reese Black, 45
Jeffrey Dewight Cotham, 35
Jack Cox, 78
Charlene Denise Crochet, 41
Donnie L. Gentry, 63
Patricia Ann Gentry, 50
Donald Ray Heaps, 49
Lester William Hood, 81
James Robert Keller, Jr., 53
Linda Faye Knight, 57
Ricky Ethan Knox, 10
Amy LeClere, 33
Jay W. LeClere, 45
Dagmar Lenz Leyden, 56
Kelli Marie Thorn Morgan, 24
Michael Allen Morgan, 32
Claudia I. Mojica, 38
Edgar Mojica, 9
Edna Lucille Bradley Nix, 89
Martha Lou Nix Pace, 64
Georgia Scribner, 83
Jack E. Tenhaeff, 67
Sonya Collette Black Trapp, 47
Carrol Dean “CD” Waller, 76
Geraldine “Gerri” Waller, 64
Jackson County
Kathy Gray Haney, 46
Elizabeth Ann Satterfield, 81
Herbert J. Satterfield, 90
Janie Lou Autry Shannon, 80
Shelba Jean Whited Shannon, 58
Branen Tyreik Warren, 13
John Osbern “Ob” Whited, 77
Katherine Elease Anderson Whited, 76
Lawrence County
Matthew Chase “Hermie” Adams, 21
Earl Lewis Crosby, Sr., 63
Mike Daworld Dunn, 58
Aurelia Guzman, 12
Zora Lee Jones Hale, 80
Lyndon Lee “Doby” Mayes, 74
Mary C. Mayes, 76
J.W. Parker, 78
Donald “Duck” Ray, 73
Helen Martin Smith, 84
Horace Grady Smith, 83
Allen O’Neal Terry, 49
Herman O’Neal Terry, 80
Edward John Vuknic, 66
Limestone County
Carol Jan McElyea, 47
Janice Dorothy Peden Riddle, 54
Roger Glen Riddle, 55
Shannon Gail Rudd Sampson, 40
Madison County
Gregory John Braden, 59
Katelyn “Katie” Delaney Cornwell, 15
Harold “Butch” Fitzgerald, 65
Milinia Nicole “Nikki” Hammonds, 32
Ronnie McGaha, 42
Bobby Joe “BJ” Moore, 61
Philomena Muotoe, 79
Frederick “Fred” A. Post, 72
Racheal Renee Pruitt Tabor, 37
Marshall County
Ann Corbin Hallmark, 54
Jayden Alexander Hallmark, 17 months
Jennifer Garmany Hallmark, 31
Phillip Ray Hallmark, 56
Shane Tracey Hallmark, 37
Tuscaloosa County
Brandon Scott Atterton, 23 – Bryant
Loryn Alexandria Brown, 21 – Wetumpka/Madison
Danielle Marie Downs, 24 – Priceville
Perry Blake Peek, 24 – Pisgah
Morgan Marlene Sigler, 23 – Bryant
William “Will” Chance Stevens, 22 – Priceville