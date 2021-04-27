Looking back on the life and faith of Buddy & Martha Michaels

Jackson County, Ala – “It says in there the scripture where it says, ‘The Lord has His way in the whirlwind and the storms. So He has a plan for everything and that was part of His plan.’” Said Perry Michaels.

Perry Michaels knew he was simply borrowing his parents.

“We know we are going to lose them at one time, but you never expect it to be so sudden and such devastation we had.” Said Michaels.

But he didn’t know the due date would come so soon.

“I knew they were getting older, but I still thought I had plenty of time. If I could tell anybody anything, live for the day, enjoy your family every day.”

Martha and William, better Known as "Buddy", Michaels were two months shy of their anniversary when they died.







“If they made it to June, they would have been married 50 years.” Said Michaels.

Buddy had worked as a carpenter, while also serving as a pastor.

Martha was a caregiver in every sense of the word.

The two raised four children in Hidgon.

“They truly, truly lived for one another.” Said Michaels.

Buddy has called his land along County Road 814 home for most of his life and that area saw its fair share of storms.

“I know of four different tornadoes that went through that property.” Said Michaels.

On April 27, a tornado originating just outside of Section, intensified to an EF-4 as it crossed from Jackson into DeKalb County, killing 12 people.

“It picked their home up and took it across the road and dropped it down from the direction the storm was coming from, the tornado originally.” Said Michaels.

Buddy and Martha were that tornado’s last victims.

“She truly did not want to live in this life without Daddy.” Said Michaels. After nearly 50 years together, the beloved couple left this earth together.

Martha Michaels was 72.

Buddy Michaels, 70.

“When it first happened, you wake up in the morning that’s the first thing you think of and it’s all day long. You lay down at night that’s on your mind. Ten years later, I still think of them.” Said Michaels.

The pain of losing them has subsided some, but the appreciation for them only grows.

“I was very blessed to have known them and have the role models that I did. Very thankful for the life that they lived in front of us and the way they helped shape us and help us get started on our path.” Said Michaels.

Perry and his siblings only recovered a handful of their parents’ possessions like several of their father’s bibles.

But the most treasured gifts remain.

“We have very few items that were theirs, but the true mementos is what they give us growing up.” Said Michaels. “I have my Dad here (points to heart) I have my Dad here (points to head). Same with my Mom.”