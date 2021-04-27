Lawrence County family says faith keeps them going 10 years after the storm

Ten years ago an EF5 tornado hit Lawrence County on April 27, 2011. The one tornado was responsible for all 14 of the county’s total deaths, including 12-year-old Aurelia Guzman.

A decade later, the Guzman family is still keeping their eyes on the sky.

“I believe with all my heart that she is in a better place,” says Aurelia’s father Noe Guzman.

Aurelia Guzman always lifted up others, with her love for her family, friends and church.

“She wanted to make sure that I will be proud of her, no matter what. So she was very outgoing. She was very involved in the church. She loved to praising God. She loved to be involved with a lot of activities in the church,” says Guzman.

Aurelia was the Guzman’s only daughter.

“She was a real talker. She loved to talk. She loved to communicate with people,” says Noe.

There were nine people in the Guzman home on County Road 214 in Langtown when the EF5 tornado struck.

“I remember I was praying in the back porch or sunroom, and only thing that I can say was ‘God let your will be done, not my will but your will and whatever you do I accept that'” Noe recalls.

The tornado tossed everyone from the house. Six people were trapped under Noe’s work van, including his daughter.

“I remember one of the guys say, let’s go, you bleeding too much. And I say to them I not go until I know my daughter’s okay,” says Noe.

Now, every year at 4:05 pm the Guzmans use balloons to send their daughter a message, that she will never be forgotten.

“It’s not easy to move forward, but you have to move forward, life, move on. But it’s always that empty space that you can never fill, you can never forget that empty space. Sometimes we go somewhere. And we always remember. What about if she was here,” says Noe.

The Guzman’s have since rebuilt on their property.

“All the kids was born, we brought them home here and just I don’t want to move. Why leave all the memories, just for a storm,” says Carolyn.

The Guzman’s added a safe room in the rebuild.

“I had to make a little more safe to build a storm cell so we built a safe room. It’s what we call them with concrete and metal and rebar stuff like that,” says Noe.

Pictures of Aurelia adorn the Guzman’s home. A cherry tree stands in front of Moulton Middle school in her honor. A retired jersey hangs in right field at H.A. Alexander Park.

Simple gestures to help keep her memory alive, but they don’t erase the milestones missed.

“You know it’s been 10 years, that she could be married. My dreams with her super out is to take her to the altar, or do her 15 years. We call it quinceañera,” says Noe.

The Guzman’s want to help educate others about what storms can steal.

“I want to share this because I don’t want another people to lose what I loss. it is very important. When the people say, listen its a tornado warning… don’t be a hero. Don’t take chances. Go somewhere before this thing hit. A home is not safe. I don’t care what the people say, go into the closet, go into the bathroom, A strong tornado can even take the concrete you foundation, like it did in my home… So, this is why don’t take no chances, your children, is very important,” says Noe.

For now, the Guzman’s wait for the ultimate reunion with their daughter.

“It just gives me peace a little bit. Knowing that I’ll see her again,” says Carolyn.

They are trusting God’s plan and letting go of their pain.

“Her faith in God, it was very strong. And one of the last moments of her life in this earth. She said, “Pray, it was in her phone. She was asking the people to pray,” says Noe.