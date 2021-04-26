Gov. Ivey directs flags to remain at half-staff to honor April 27, 2011 tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags in the state to remain at half-staff on Tuesday to honor the lives lost in the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak.

“Over the last 10 years in the aftermath of this horrific tragedy, Alabamians have proven their

strength and resiliency in rebuilding their broken communities,” Ivey wrote in a memo. “Tomorrow, I encourage all Alabamians to reflect upon the memory of those we lost and uplift their loved ones that continue to grieve.”

The April 27 outbreak spawned 62 tornadoes and killed 254 people across the state of Alabama.

Flags are already lowered in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died last week.