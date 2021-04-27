10 Years After the Storm: Remembering the LeClere Family

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — For 15-year-old Garrett LeClere, April 27, 2011, is a distant memory—but that’s not to say that day didn’t change his life.

“Honestly, I don’t even believe it was ten years ago,” Garrett said when asked about that day. “You could tell me that it was five years ago or you could tell me that it was twenty years ago and I’d nod my head.”

Garrett is now a freshman at Russellville High School and like most teenagers, he has a long list of hobbies.

“I have a piano now, a guitar, and a drum pad and I haven’t really been working on them as much as I want to so I plan on starting to work on that and trying to get good at that,” Garrett said. “I like to read a bunch of books and stuff; right now I’m reading a book by Justin Cronin.”

In school, Garrett said his favorite subject is science. “You get experiments, you get to learn about life. It’s cool.”

Ten years ago, he learned plenty about life, coping with a tragedy no 5-year-old should ever have to endure—the loss of both his parents after an EF-5 tornado ripped through Phil Campbell.

Garrett did remember the warnings from that afternoon. “I remember I was hanging out with my dad and my sister and then he was watching the weather and he said for us to go hide in the bathtub so we did and then after that, I can’t remember anything,” he said.

Garrett’s older half-brother, J.J. McCormick was in Spruce Pine that day—about three miles northeast of Phil Campbell. He remembered it more vividly.

“It doesn’t haunt me, but it comes back a lot,” J.J. said. “We could see this huge wall cloud, and I mean huge, I mean it was black.”

Garrett and his half-sister Marisa suffered extensive injuries.

In a 2012 interview with Garrett, he told News 19, “I fell on the side of the bath, my arm did.” Garrett explained how he had broken his arm, wrist, and even read that he had fractured his skull.

One day after the storm, rescuers recovered Garrett’s parents—J.J. and Marissa’s mother and stepfather—about 100 yards from their home, not far from a basketball court where they found Garrett alive and covered in debris.

Amy LeClere was 33 years old and Jay was 45.

J.J. and Marisa’s father and stepmother, Jeff and Stacey McCormick, adopted Garrett, blending the families to make them even stronger.

“Me and J.J. are a lot closer than we were back then,” Garrett said. “I know if I need to talk to anybody, he’s definitely there.”

“Looking back, that day was a very tough and rough day on a lot of people, but I have to say that that day is, is probably—it is the most influential day of my life,” J.J. said, explaining how the day fortified his faith.

“When I look back at my life, I see that God was there that day, He’s been there with me, every other day,” he said.

For Garrett, he knows he has a lot of life left to live, but he also knows he wants to help others make those same steps. “I want to be able to give people hope,” Garrett said. “Even if you have something really bad happen to you, you can come back from it, there’s always a way.”