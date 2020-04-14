April 14th is National Look Up At The Sky Day

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Some people might call this irony.

Tuesday is National Look Up at the Sky Day but most Americans are currently under stay at home orders.

Look Up at the Sky Day encourages people to– you guessed it– enjoy the day hopefully under a beautiful, clear sky.

Many of the stay at home orders in the country still allow people to go outside to exercise or stretch their legs.

Health officials just ask that people protect themselves and keep a safe distance… about six feet apart.

Of course, if you want to stay really safe and still celebrate this official holiday– you can always look at the sky from a window.