Appointments still open for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Franklin County is still wide-open with available appointments, as of 4:30 Thursday morning.

Red Bay Hospital and Russellville Hospital hosted a 2-day clinic that started on Wednesday. There were still nearly 700 appointments available for Thursday.

Below is the information about the clinic:

Franklin County Drive-Thru Clinic

First Dose: March 31 or April 1

Second Dose: April 21 or April 22

Location: Calvary Baptist Church, 6241 US-43, Russellville, AL 35653

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

If you have trouble registering online call 256-332-8676 or 256-386-4747.

Details about the drive-through clinics in other counties can be found on the ADPH website.