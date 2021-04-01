Appointments still open for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Franklin County is still wide-open with available appointments, as of 4:30 Thursday morning.
Red Bay Hospital and Russellville Hospital hosted a 2-day clinic that started on Wednesday. There were still nearly 700 appointments available for Thursday.
Below is the information about the clinic:
Franklin County Drive-Thru Clinic
First Dose: March 31 or April 1
Second Dose: April 21 or April 22
Location: Calvary Baptist Church, 6241 US-43, Russellville, AL 35653
Time: 7:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, click here.
If you have trouble registering online call 256-332-8676 or 256-386-4747.
Details about the drive-through clinics in other counties can be found on the ADPH website.