Applications open for Huntsville Hospital pharmacy technician training program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital is now accepting applications for its pharmacy technician training program.

Students selected to participate in the 12-week program will be paid during their training period. Huntsville Hospital covers all costs of the program.

Students are required to pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam after the completion of the program. Students successfully completing the program are required to work at Huntsville Hospital as a pharmacy technician for 18 months if offered a position.

For more information about the program and to learn how to apply, click here.