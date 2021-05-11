Applications open for District 4 Huntsville City School Board seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council is accepting applications for a soon-to-be open seat on the school board.

District 4 board member Walter McGinnis has submitted his resignation, which will go into effect on May 30th. Under Alabama law, the city council is responsible for filling the vacancy.

Huntsville City School Board District 4 Map

Interested applicants must mail a copy of their resume along with a letter of interest addressed to City Attorney, City Administration Building, 308 Fountain Circle, Huntsville, Alabama 35801. The letter of interest must include a certification that you have read and affirmed documents required in the application process.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Reside within the city limits of Huntsville and within the limits of the district to be represented for at least ninety (90) days prior to election by City Council

Be a qualified elector of the City of Huntsville

NOT be a member of the City Council

Be a person of good moral character

Have obtained a high school diploma or its equivalent

NOT be employed by the City of Huntsville Board of Education

NOT be serving on the governing board of a private elementary or secondary educational institution

NOT be on the National Sex Offender Registry or a state sex offender registry

NOT have been convicted of a felony

Have read and be familiar with the School Board Governance Improvement Act of 2012, found at Section 16-1-41.1 of the Code of Alabama, and shall affirm, publicly and in writing, all of the principles of educational governance listed therein

Have read and is familiar with the Bylaws of the City of Huntsville Board of Education, the Standing Rules for Board of Education, Bylaws, and the Model Code of Conduct for Local Boards of Education, all of which may be found on the website of the City of Huntsville Board of Education

Applications will be accepted until May 21st. A review committee will select five candidates for interviews between May 24th and May 26th.