Apple Bus Company remembers driver Danny Adams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Apple Bus Company remembered and celebrated one of their own Monday morning.

In remembrance of Danny Adams, the group held a balloon release in their breezeway right in front of Bus 87, the bus Adams drove.

Before letting the balloons fly, they shouted his motto: “We do it safely!”

Several of Adams’ friends and co-workers shared memories, prayers, and even poems. Driving Huntsville City students for the Apple Bus Company around five years, Adams left behind a lot of stories and memories.

He was known for dressing quite dapper and even passing out candy, which led to a special nickname: The Candy Man.

“Mr. Danny was an amazing person inside and out,” said Ebonee Delgardo, the Apple Bus Company Operations Supervisor. “He was very reliable. He came to work every day on time and as you heard, he’s always sharp, ready to dress. He had on his hat, suspenders, dress shoes. He was just a really sweet person. Never had anything negative to say.”

Delgardo said The Candy Man kept a positive presence at all times and that alone, will be greatly missed.