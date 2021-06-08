Tuesday morning outage at cloud services provider takes down several major websites

If you couldn’t get on some websites Tuesday morning, it wasn’t just you – a cloud services provider experienced issues early in the day.

Multiple users reported issues with the Amazon Web Services hosting service and several websites on Downdetector.com just after 4:45 a.m. CT.

The outage came as Amazon prepared to launch the company’s new Amazon Sidewalk product.

However, at 5:40 a.m., the Associated Press reported the issue was traced back to Fastly, an American cloud services company.

Fastly confirmed the global issue on its website, saying “we’re investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services.”

A content delivery network (CDN) splits large amounts of web traffic to multiple regional servers, eliminating bottlenecks and providing backups in case one server fails.

At 5:46 a.m. CT, Fastly confirmed engineers discovered the issue and were working to implement a fix.

Fastly confirmed the fix was applied at 5:57 a.m.

Several major websites crashed or were experiencing issues as a result of the apparent outage, including Reddit, Twitch, CNN, Etsy, and even Google, according to Downdetector users.

News 19 attempted to access the affected websites named above and only got through to Etsy and Google as of 5 a.m. CT.