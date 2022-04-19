NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A controversial bill to ban transgender athletes from college sports has won committee approval and is now heading to the House for a vote.

HB 2316 would “prohibits males from participating in certain intercollegiate and intramural sports that are designated for females, and creates a cause of action for certain violations regarding gender and sports at the middle school, high school, or postsecondary level,” according to the bill’s summary.

“Biological males must compete against, biological males, not biological females, for millennium this has been a commonsense issue for fairness and safety,” said bill sponsor Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge).

Critics say the legislation targets a nonexistent issue in sports and targets a minority of people.

The bill has already passed the Senate.

The state could also be sued which may jeopardize federal funding.