Anti-Confederacy billboard installed in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- The activist group leading the charge in having the Confederate flag and monuments removed from Marshall County property has taken things one step further.

With funding from an unidentified donor, who News 19 learned is also an Albertville High School graduate, Reclaiming Our Time was able to have a new billboard put up near the corner of U.S. Highway 431 and Edmondson Street.

“It is my hope that obviously community members that drive by it every day will see it but also people that are coming in from out of town that may not know about the situation that’s going on in Albertville and Marshall County and we think our guests that come in from out of town should know what our county chooses to uphold which are symbols of white supremacy. I think it’s important for the people that come and spend money here to know where their money is going to,” said Reclaiming Our Time leader Unique Dunston.

It has been seven months since a petition was filed to relocate the confederate monument and bring down the Confederate flag that flies in front of the Marshall County courthouse in Albertville.

Despite having more than 3,400 signatures and bi-monthly protests, Marshall County commissioners have not discussed removing them.

“They have had plenty of time to make a decision on taking it down and they are not, said Dunston.

That is why the activist group put up a billboard.

The cost for production, set up and the first month’s rent was $1,050.

It will cost $750 for the following months.

“We’ll keep it up as long as possible. Once they take it down, we’ll take it down,” explained Dunston.

Dunston told News 19 she hopes that seeing images of the Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riot will open the eyes of those on the fence about the Confederacy.

“To see a nation, a country that fought against our America, inside our Capitol building, it’s something that we have never seen before because it’s never happened before, so I hope it’ll serve as a wake up call that the Confederacy is anti-American,” added Dunston.

Reclaiming Our Time hosts bi-monthly protests in Albertville.

They had been every other Wednesday when commissioners met but they will be every second and fourth Saturday at least through March, due to Dunston’s work schedule.

However, the next Reclaiming Our Time demonstration will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 where they will discuss the history of Marshall County slaves and their owners.