Anonymous donor gives $50K to establish scholarship fund for Calhoun GED graduates

The Calhoun College Foundation has received a large anonymous donation to support continuing education for GED graduates.

Johnette Davis, Calhoun’s foundation director, says the gift will provide learners with the opportunities to advance their skillsets with certifications.

She says the donor felt the need to pay it forward specifically to adults needing direct assistance with furthering their education and career goals.

The Calhoun GED Endowment for hope scholarship will provide two $1,000 scholarships per academic year to graduates of the GED program.