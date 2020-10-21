Annual United Way reading challenge goes virtual this year

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed a Madison County reading challenge to the internet this year.

For the 12th year, The United Way of Madison County is bringing the community together to break a reading record.

For the first time ever, the Jumpstart Read for the Record event will be held virtually, and take place via Facebook on Thursday, Oct. 29.

United Way says each year for 12 years they have broken reading records with the event. Last year, over 5,000 people heard the exact same story on the exact same day.

Cathy Miller, the Community Impact Director for United Way of Madison County, says the key focus this year is to reach every child between the ages of 3 and 8, and she has an entire team to help achieve that goal.

“Our primary focus is with out amazing three public school systems in Madison County who have all raised their hand and said ‘We want every Pre-K through 2nd grade class to be reading this story!'” United Way officials said in a news release that Huntsville, Madison and Madison City school grades PreK-2 would be able to receive a copy of the book “Evelyn Del Ray is Moving Away” so they can read it in class that day.

Angie Brockman, the Future Forward Early Literacy Program Manager, said it is important to implement reading habits into young children, which is the sole purpose of ‘Read for the Record.’

“Children have to be able to read by 3rd grade,” said Brockman. “So just being able to have parents participate and that need of that parent bond while they’re reading together is so important.”

Village of Promise Executive Director, Dr. Libby Parker, said reading is the foundation for everything.

“I’m really excited that it’s going to be virtual and someone is going to be reading aloud and that it’s in Spanish and English,” said Dr. Parker. “The book they selected is so diverse and they’ll reach a lot of learners.”

Children who are still learning from home will also be able to participate, the organization said.

On Oct. 29, you can join the United Way on Facebook for video readings at 10:00am, noon, 2:00pm, and 4:00pm.