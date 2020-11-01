Annual trunk-or-treat in Huntsville benefits Downtown Rescue Mission

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City Wranglers held their fourth annual trunk-or-treat Saturday.

The event benefited the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville.

This year, some residents got creative and used tubes to pass out candy. Others passed out boxes of masks.

Several Wrangler members decked out their Jeeps in the spirit of Halloween. As families enjoyed the event, they were able to donate to the rescue mission.

“Part of our responsibility as a club, the size that we are, we have 4,000 members, part of our existence needs to include supporting our community as well as we can,” said Rocket City Wranglers Director Russell Tyson. “The Downtown Rescue Mission does so much for so many people that can’t do for themselves. They get them back on their feet again.”

The Rocket City Wranglers are one of the largest off-road enthusiast groups in the state. The annual trunk-or-treat is held at the Village of Providence and has grown every year.