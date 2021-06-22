Annual ‘Spirit of Freedom Festival’ in Florence cancelled

FLORENCE, Ala. — The City of Florence and Singing River Media Group announced the cancellation of the Spirit of Freedom Celebration at McFarland Park this year.

The Independence Day celebration includes family-friendly activities during the day, live music, food vendors, and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Mayor Andy Betterton said in a press release that this decision was made after four consecutive meetings that took place between January and April of 2021. The planning for this event usually begins in January.

Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, neither organization was comfortable hosting the event given the minimum guidance provided by the State of Alabama at that time, according to the press release.

“We are aware that this is an event that many of our Florence citizens, Shoals community members, and friends from surrounding areas enjoy, so we are certainly disappointed to relay this information.” Betterton said in the release.

They hope to be back celebrating the Spirit of Freedom again in Summer 2022.