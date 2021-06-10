Annual ‘Picnic in the Park’ event returns on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The annual “Picnic in the Park” event to feed the hungry will return to Brahan Spring Park on Saturday, June 12.

Held at the park’s Pavilion #5 at 11 a.m., the event is put on by Progressive Union M.B. Church.

Masks are encouraged for the event, but not required. Participants, who will be issued one (1) container of to-go food, will be discouraged from eating in large groups on-site.

No van transportation will be provided this year. For more information, contact North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Lineise Arnold at 256-261-3026 or director@nachcares.org.