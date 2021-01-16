Annual Huntsville Event Honoring MLK Goes Virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Like many events this year, an annual Huntsville celebration of the birthday of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was forced to go virtual Friday evening.
Organizers from the Greater Huntsville Interdenominational Ministerial Fellowship did their best to make sure the spirit of the evening was kept alive. The event, honoring the civil rights accomplishments of Dr. King was broadcast live from the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
“We see the sacrifice with his own life he gave, for the many efforts at the time of his demise he was was working towards economic equality with blacks and whites, so those are some of the things we continue to press forward with, and we thank God for the civil rights movement and the civil rights era, but we also recognize that there’s even greater work to do,” said Reverend Larry Davidson, Jr., Greater Huntsville Interdenominational Ministerial Fellowship President.
The evening included a socially distanced choir and noted religious leaders from the Huntsville area. The guest speaker of the evening was Reverend Michael Clayton Harris from Decatur, Georgia.
If you weren’t able to watch the event live, a link to the program is available here. Https://www.Facebook.Com/ghimfhsv/videos/209099254266974
