HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials have canceled the Huntsville City Classic basketball tournament for 2020.

The tournament is played annually the week after Christmas.

The tournament made the announcement on Twitter — saying the cancellation was in an effort to protect players, coaches, officials, and fans.

The tournament has been played since 1983.

