Aniah’s Law passes Alabama Senate committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A bill named after college student Aniah Blanchard passed an Alabama Senate committee Wednesday.

Blanchard is the slain college student who was abducted in Auburn last year.

The bill gives judges more discretion to deny bail to someone charged with some of the most serious crimes, like murder and kidnapping. The man charged with Blanchard's murder, Ibraheem Yazeed, was out on bail after being charged with several violent felonies.

Blanchard's family has been very supportive of the bill sponsored by Mobile Rep. Chip Brown.

A similar bill was sponsored by Sen. Cam Ward.

It now heads to the full Senate for consideration.