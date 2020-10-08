Angel Tree registration open in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Applications for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program are now being accepted.

The program helps provide Christmas gifts to children across Florence every year. Applications will be accepted through Friday, October 16.

Applications can be completed online here by using the Angel code “shoals.” The link will expire on October 16. Anyone experiencing issues applying can call 256-764-4432 Ext.208.

“The Salvation Army finds great fulfillment in helping others and we are proud to be able to serve

each and every family who comes through our doors,” stated Florence Corps Officer, Captain

Benjamin Deuel in a news release. “Angel Tree 2020 is needed in our attempt to rescue Christmas this year. Every child in our community needs to be able to run to the Christmas tree on Christmas morning with a smile on their face. Let’s not let this pandemic affect that.”

Drive-thru verification days will be held on Oct. 15-16 from 8 a.m. – 3 p..m. Applicants are asked to bring the following:

• A parent or legal guardians photo ID

• Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

• Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

• Birth certificates for children 12 and under (children listed must live with applicant full-time

in the household)

• Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestion for children 12 and under

Once approved, individuals will be emailed an appointment time to receive gifts. Items will be forfeited if applicants fail to come at the appointed time. Those applying with other agencies will be removed from the The Salvation Army’s registration.

For more information on the Angel Tree program, contact Captain Deuel at 256-764-4432.