Anderson East to headline 32nd annual Huntsville Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Athens native Anderson East will headline for this year’s annual Huntsville Classic on May 14.

East, who has collaborated with musicians like Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton, received a Grammy nomination in 2019 for his song “All on My Mind.” He currently lives in Nashville and released his first major-label album in 2015.

Money from the event, which is organized by the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, will support the needs of not-for-profit Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital, and Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

This year’s concert will be in a virtual setting. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joy Oladokun and Briston Maroney are the other acts performing this year.

Oladokun’s mix of folk, R&B and pop has been played on TV in shows like “This is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” She has a new album set to release this spring.

Maroney has performed at South by Southwest and the Austin City LImits Music Festival. He has a new single out now called “Still Cool if You Don’t Know,” and will release his debut album April 9.

“By purchasing a $20 ticket, you are making a difference for our health care heroes,” Huntsville Classic co-chair Dave King said in a news release. “The past year has been unlike anything any of us have experienced. Through it all, the amazing team at Huntsville Hospital has worked to test, care for and vaccinate our region. This event is one small way we can say thank you.”

Tickets start at $20. The foundation is also hosting a drive-through dinner at John Hunt Park before the concert starts. Tickets for the dinner and concert combo are $100.

To buy tickets, go to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation website or call 256-265-8077.