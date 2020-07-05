Analyst weighs in on Tuberville campaign strategies ahead of July runoff election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Late last week, media outlets received a press notification that Tommy Tuberville would be at Ryland Pike Farmers Market to hand out bagged lunches to veterans Saturday. Once at the event, the press was denied the chance to pose topical questions to Tuberville as the runoff approaches.

The Tuberville campaign has also repeatedly used “No Comment” in nearly every response for comment.

“So they look at their candidate and their background. They are engaging in protection,” said political analyst Jess Brown of Tuberville who has lead polls for several months.

Brown says the tactic has ben deployed by Jeff Sessions and Governor Ivey in past elections.

This year has been a rollercoaster for the U.S. let alone the world. Many challenges are ahead and Tuberville has remained silent when questioned about how he would proceed as a U.S. Senator should he move on and defeat Senator Doug Jones.

“His campaign message is a one-note song. It has nothing to do with, virtually nothing to do with many of the issues the U.S. Senate will address during the six years he potentially could be in office,” Brown said.

Tuberville’s opponent, Jeff Sessions, has explained to voters how he feels about mask ordinances, racial tensions, the removal of monuments, and so on; major issues the country is currently tackling.

Recently in Mobile, Sessions said masks should not be a political issue.

“I think some of these rules go beyond all reason. But I believe if everybody wore a mask, we’d have less sickness. I believe that,” Sessions said.

Polls that reach out to several hundred people at a time have indicated that people remain undecided as the July 14th runoff approaches. WHNT will continue to push for answers so voters can get the information they need before they cast their votes.

“The voting public is better served by how those candidates respond to tough questions from the press than staged activities by the candidate,” said Brown.