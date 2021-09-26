AMLA launches North Alabama Mural Trail

One of 125 murals on the North Alabama Mural Trail, the train mural can be found on a concrete wall at the Old Railroad Bridge located at the northern terminus of Ashe Boulevard in Sheffield. The historic marker located nearby indicates that the river bridge is the oldest in the state of Alabama. (Artist: Scott Campbell | Photo by AMLA)

DECATUR, Ala. — North Alabamians now have a chance to see more 125 works of art thanks to a new mural trail from the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association (AMLA).

The North Alabama Mural Trail spans 16 of the state’s northernmost counties with plenty of street art paintings that both entertain and educate about the history of the community its in.

“The North Alabama Mural Trail is not only for art enthusiasts, but for those who appreciate the transformation of a blank wall,” said AMLA President and CEO Tami Reist. “Across the United States, there is a nationwide trend of celebrating public art and whether you have an interest in art or not, we invite you to come see what our walls are saying in North Alabama.”

The self-guided tour comes via a mobile passport that shows the artist, street address, and GPS coordinates for exhibits, all on an interactive map. The virtual passport can be accessed at NorthALMuralTrail.org.

Participants are also invited to share the murals they visit on social media with the hashtag #NorthALMurals to be entered to win a prize from Visit North Alabama.

For more information on the trail, call 256-350-3500 or click here.