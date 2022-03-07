HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A growing number of U.S. military veterans are heading to Ukraine to join in the fight against Russian military forces. One Army vet, inspired by a former comrade in arms, told News 19 he could not watch as Ukrainians are losing their lives.

Matthew Parker, a retired U.S. Army veteran and owner of his own security detail company in South Carolina, could not stand the sight of Russian forces invading Ukraine and killing helpless citizens.

Parker told News 19 that when heard about the invasion, he thought about a story that he would tell his only grandson. About how he did something to help the people of Ukraine who are trying to survive against a harsh enemy.

“I couldn’t do that. I’m just not wired that way,” he explained. “I was in Bosnia, part of the peacekeeping and I saw what can happen when bullies are left uncontrolled. I remember standing at a mass grave thinking this can’t be allowed to happen again.”

After serving in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan alongside a Ukrainian American who was assigned to watch his back, there was no way that Parker was not going to volunteer.

“He told me about his sister and his mother, I was thinking, they are still in Ukraine. How could I not go over,” Parker said.

He heard the call from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for help in fighting against Russian forces. He began to recruit others and before he knew it, the word had spread of his efforts, 3,000 civilians signed up to volunteer.

Including a retired veteran who is a helicopter pilot from North Alabama who volunteered to lead a rescue mission in the destroyed Ukrainian land that has lost hundreds of lives in the Russian invasion.

Parker told News 19, “That gentleman from Alabama who’s the pilot, that is the definition of a hero to me. I can hide. I am on the ground, I can hide and duck and I can shoot back but he’s willing to fly a Russian helicopter which he probably doesn’t have a lot of experience with to save lives. That to me is inspiring.”

Parker added his lifelong mission is to help others against what he describes as an unnecessary hostile force. He said he is not going over to Ukraine to use weapons but he will if provoked to use force. But he says he does understand that war is a battle of combat.